Advantage Management Group Acquires Four Tendercare Nursing Homes

Southfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2006 --Advantage Management Group (AMG) (www.amgltc.com) announced today that it acquired four Skilled Nursing Centers in Michigan from Tendercare Michigan Inc. on July 1st. The Manor of Battle Creek (formerly Tendercare Health Center of Battle Creek), The Manor of Southgate (formerly Tendercare Manor of Southgate), The Manors of Wayne (formerly Wayne Total Living Center and Wayne Living Center) have joined the AMG Manors’ family of skilled nursing facilities. The acquisition strengthens AMG’s management presence in Michigan and creates an opportunity for AMG to lead the way in changing how nursing homes are managed and perceived by the public.



“We are pleased to add these fine facilities to our family,” said President Reginald Hartsfield. “By combining our passion for quality care, our comprehensive rehabilitation services, our creative programs, and fiscally sound management, we will continue to change the face of long term care, one facility at a time.”



AMG also manages The Manor of Novi, a 140 bed facility, and The Manor of Farmington Hills, a 106 bed facility.



About Advantage Management Group (AMG)

Since 1991, Advantage Management Group (AMG), a privately held corporation, has been the provider of choice for regulatory consulting, mock surveys, interim and operations management and education to Long Term Care and Assisted Living facilities throughout the United States. AMG manages skilled nursing facilities in the state of Michigan. With a focus on quality care, unique resident programs, and positive clinical and financial outcomes, AMG is working to change the face of long term nursing care from the traditional medical model to person-centered care. For more information on AMG, visit our website at www.amgltc.com.

