CanIt-Domain-PRO 1.0 Launched

Ottawa, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2006 --The fight against spam just got easier today for ISPs, Web Hosts, Universities and anyone who manages multiple domains. Roaring Penguin Software Inc., makers of the acclaimed CanIt-PRO anti-spam solution, announced the release of CanIt-Domain-PRO – an anti-spam solution designed specifically for organizations managing multiple domains.



CanIt-Domain-PRO enables delegation of administrative duties. The overall administrator is able to create "realms", and realm administrators will be able to create baseline rules, users and streams within their realms.



“We've found that some companies have complex e-mail needs spanning multiple domains,” explains David Skoll, Roaring Penguin's president and CEO. “These sites are often found in Universities and Government environments where each department often had their own domains. In the ISP world, the merger activity has brought multiple domains under one roof. Web Hosts can host thousands or even hundreds of thousands of Domains. Until now, no anti-spam tool has been flexible enough to simplify the management of multiple domains and allow a super system administrator to delegate system administration rights which in turn allows the designated system administrator to offer per-user or per-group filtering.”



CanIt-Domain-PRO is available as a software download, a soft appliance, or as a pre-configured plug-and-play appliance.



About Roaring Penguin

Founded in 1999, Roaring Penguin Software Inc., specializes in e-mail filtering. The company focuses on fighting spam at the mail server, with the acclaimed CanIt and MIMEDefang product lines. Today, Roaring Penguin develops, deploys and supports its spam and virus-fighting products for customers that include enterprises, ISPs, campuses, web hosts, and government offices. For more information, visit www.roaringpenguin.com.



