MyFBO.com Releases Two New Ready-To-Use ASA Curriculums

Danville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2006 --MyFBO.com and Aviation Supplies and Academics, Inc. (ASA) with the collaboration of Colorado Northwestern Community College has created 2 new ready-to-use syllabi based on ASA's popular written syllabus, “The Pilot's Manual: Private Pilot Syllabus (ASA-PM-S-P3)”, and their “FITS Accepted Student Flight” for the MyFBO.com Curriculum Tracking feature. Even more, ASA has promised to provide EVERY Flight School, upon request through MyFBO.com, a Free Desk Copy of The Pilot's Manual: Private Pilot Syllabus and The Pilot's Manual: Ground School (#ASA-PM-2A)--the text on which the syllabus is based. This is a value of $62.90 (see www.asa2fly.com for additional information).



For those who already have curriculum tracking, the new syllabus can be found for free in the MyFBO.com online library. If you do not have this feature, it can be activated at a low cost of $10/per month to all Premium and Advance Edition subscribers (see below for contact information).



MyFBO.com has long supported the collection and retention of course-related data as a part of its Premium and Advanced Edition software. Every training flight or ground briefing can carry information about a student's coursework. Now that information can be used to more fully support the training staff at flight schools, academies, and university programs. Student progress can be quickly assessed and their advancement managed. Flight instructors, students, and their mentors can then review every aspect of a student's learning experience including hours assigned to dual, solo, cross-country, multi-engine, day, night, and hooded flight. Chief instructors and flight school managers can quickly review the progress of all students in a selected curriculum. With the Curriculum Tracking option, the online system provides student enrollment information that can be sorted by enrollment date, instructor, mentor, and other characteristics.



ASA is a committed leader and innovator in aviation supplies and publications. Since 1947, the ASA philosophy has been to bring together the best authors, software developers, product managers, and editors the world of aviation has to offer, and incorporate their experience and wisdom into the top quality products we provide.



