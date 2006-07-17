Melbourne, Victoria, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2006 --Tarma Software Research announces the release of Tarma ExpertInstall 3.1. Tarma ExpertInstall helps you to create installation ("Setup") programs for your own software product. Tarma ExpertInstall can create Tarma native installers and Windows (MSI) Installers from a single project



Major new features of Tarma ExpertInstall include support for both Tarma native installers and Windows Installers (MSI), fully editable installer dialogs and dialog sequences, fully editable installer action sequences, and comprehensive localization support. Version 3.1 supports installation of .Net assemblies.



With ExpertInstall you can install files, folders, shortcuts, registry keys and values, INI file values, environment variables, file extensions, COM and DCOM classes and servers (including ActiveX controls), type libraries, and services, with a comprehensive range of options. Tarma ExpertInstall is Unicode through-and-through, supports feature and component based installation as well as add-on and update installers and can import MSI databases and merge modules.



The development environment is intuitive and easy to use and boasts more than 450 different preflight checks to spot potential problems before you deploy your installation. The Tarma native installer is small (only 75 KB), fast, and has excellent compression, making your installation packages as compact as possible, thus saving download time and disk space.



To evaluate Tarma ExpertInstall, users can download an unlimited trial version from the company's website. The full version, priced at USD$189 for a single license and USD$2,268 for a site license, beats most competitors' prices. The full version also includes free technical support.



About Tarma Software Research Pty:

Tarma Software Research Pty offers professional, full-featured and user-friendly software. The company's slogan is: "Faster. Leaner. Better."



Contact:

Anne Maitland (anne@tarma.com)

Marketing manager

http://www.tarma.com





