Updated version of Kernel Access Database Repair software released

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2006 --Nucleus Technologies.com, the leader in providing data recovery software and services today announced release of the updated version of Nucleus Kernel for Access.



The new improved version 4.04.05 is much enhanced than its previous version. The software now has improved recovery engine which outshines others in performance and speed of data recovery. Few bugs of the previous version have also been fixed.



Kernel for Access v4.04.05 effectively handles major corruptions and efficiently restores relationships while saving the database files.



The relationships created in the Access database easily get damaged and are difficult to recover due to improper linking or because of enormous data storage. The improved version 4.04.05 recovers these relationships, which results into maximum data recovery from the Access files.



The software equipped with new features now ensures fast and maximum data recovery.



