The launch of Nucleus Kernel for DBF

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2006 --Nucleus Technologies.com – provider of successful data recovery products and services released Kernel for DBF database recovery software for the corrupt .dbf files.



Nucleus Technologies.com, the world class leader in providing data recovery software and services today announced the release of Kernel for DBF software – a powerful tool that recovers damaged DBF files. Kernel for DBF is database recovery software which repairs the corrupted FoxPro databases, and dBase database files which get damaged due to unexpected software crash, system shutdowns and virus attacks or media errors.



Kernel for DBF database repair software uses quick algorithm for searching and repairing the corrupted database file. The recovered database contents can be previewed with the help of LivePreview technology. It is fast, simple and easy to use software, which helps you to recover and repair your corrupt DBF database files in minutes.



Kernel for DBF is a useful tool for the professionals working and creating projects on FoxBase, Visual FoxPro, dBASE III, dBASE IV, dBASE 5 for dos, dBASE 5 for Windows. The damaged and deleted files of the databases are recovered accurately in minutes.



Features and Benefits:



• Repairs corrupted database tables

• Repairs .dbf files with memo or binary data fields stored in DBT or FPT files

• User friendly interface with no prior technical skill set required

