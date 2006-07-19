Nucleus Kernel OST to PST – email recovery software launched

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2006 --Nucleus Technologies.com, announces the release of Kernel OST to PST email recovery software to recover emails from Microsoft Exchange offline storage (.OST) files.



The technology leader, Nucleus Technologies.com introduces Kernel OST to PST – email recovery software.



The emails are managed by the Exchange Server, which stores all the sent and received mails. In case, if the server breaks down or the mail account gets deleted from the server, mails of the deleted account get stored in the .OST format on the user’s computer. The Nucleus Kernel OST to PST – email recovery software converts the .OST (Offline Storage Files) to the .PST (Personal Storage Files) format. The .PST files then can be easily viewed on the MS Outlook mail account.



At the launch, Mr. Rupesh Kumar - director said, in today’s world of instant messaging, electronic messaging has expanded itself from big corporate houses to small business organizations. Email messaging has now become an initial source of communication within the organization. Corporate houses now manage and distribute the in-house and received information through email messages and in this scenario Kernel OST to PST helps in successfully recovering the lost emails and other information.



The software without any difficulties recovers the email attachments, password protected files, encrypted files, drafts, contact addresses, notes, tasks and appointments.



Nucleus Kernel OST to PST recovers files in a two step procedure: Selecting and Converting. Email recovery was not so easy and simple before Kernel OST to PST. Now you can restore your emails in minutes.



Features and Benefits:

• Recovers mail messages in Plain, Text, RTF and HTML formats

• Converts OST file to PST file

• Recovers mail messages, contact addresses, appointments, attachments, email properties and every item which has been deleted or lost

