Nucleus Technologies.com announces the release of Kernel Sun Solaris Intel data recovery software

Nucleus Technologies.com, the technology leader in providing data recovery software and services released Kernel Sun Solaris (Intel) software. Kernel for Sun Solaris is data recovery software which recovers lost or damaged files and folders of the Unix file system (UFS) in the Intel based hard drives.



Kernel for Sun Solaris (Intel) recovers data from the UFS file system, which is the default Solaris file system. The software is easy, simple and uses quick algorithm to search and locate the lost partitions, files and folders.



Users of Sun Solaris Operating System use data structure; the VTOC (Volume Table of Contents), boot block, super block, inodes and data blocks, which easily get corrupted due to partition deletions, hard disk crashes, and virus attacks. This data structure is important to every user of UFS as the important information is stored.



Kernel Sun Solaris (Intel) is a boon for the users of UFS file system as the software instantly recovers the inaccessible Solaris hard drive volumes and supports recovery of errors in cylinder group.



Features and Benefits:



• Recovers deleted partitions

• Data recovery of missing files and folders

• Recovery of corrupt cylinder groups

• Volume recovery of damaged super block, group descriptor block and VTOC

