Nucleus Technologies.Com enters into Password recovery

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2006 --Nucleus Technologies.com, the industry leader in providing data recovery software and services announced the launch of Kernel VBA Password recovery software. Kernel for VBA password recovery software instantly recovers passwords of the VBA project file created by using MS Office tools.



Visual Basic Application is widely used in organizations for creating small programs, projects, and macros and these files need high end security. Paying heavily for security purpose is not easy for every organization. These projects are then secured by assigning passwords to prevent unauthorized access to the project files. But the human memory tends to loose, forget or misplace the passwords assigned or accidentally the password gets deleted. In this scenario Kernel VBA Password Recovery helps you in restoring the lost passwords.



Kernel VBA Password recovery is designed to recover lost or forgotten passwords of the VBA project files created using MS Word and MS Excel irrespective of their versions. The software instantly recovers passwords of .doc .xls and .xla files. The passwords are restored by using simple algorithm; you just need to provide the file and the password gets recovered. A backup copy of the original file is also created to prevent the possibilities of file getting corrupted. With a single mouse click, the recovered password can be copied to the clipboard and assigned to the password field.



Features and Benefits:



• Recovers passwords of protected VBA projects for MS Word and MS Excel documents

• Supports all versions of MS Office

• Instant password recovery

• Multilingual password recovery

• Allows copying the password to the clipboard



Kernel VBA password recovery supports MS Office 2003/XP/2000/97 versions.

