Updated version of Kernel PowerPoint File Repair software released

New Delhi, Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2006 --Nucleus Technologies.com today introduced the enhanced version of the Kernel PowerPoint file repair software. The revised version with a new look and much more enhanced features now recovers every enhancement made in the presentation file (.ppt, .pot, .pps) like animation, sound effects, tables, images and rotations.



According to the director Mr. Rupesh Kumar, The new version 4.05.01 surpasses its predecessor in looks, performance and the saving of files. The deleted master files and its content now can be recovered easily and the software effectively restores the damaged presentation files and provides the result in three parts viz, text, images and the file.



The company boastfully accomplishes the recovery of deleted master slides, media files, animations, sound files, embedded OLE’s, wave sounds, word art, text, images, objects, media player objects, tables, excel and word files, auto shapes (Flow charts, connectors, lines, stars and banners, callouts) which cannot be recovered through other PowerPoint recovery software’s.



The software is now equipped with effective mode of recovery; Standard mode and Integrated mode which enables the user to select the method through which he wants to recover the presentation file.



Standard Mode is helpful to recover the highly corrupted presentations. This mode effectively recovers the big size presentations and its content whereas the Integrated Mode is fast and useful in the cases of minor corruptions in the file.



Features and benefits:



• Recovers deleted slides, master slide and its content

• Recovers complete text, images and OLE objects

• Effectively recovers the corrupted animations, word art, basic shapes, sound wave files, and media player objects

• Recovers password protected presentation files (if password is known to the user)



Kernel PowerPoint Recovery supports recovery from MS PowerPoint 97, 2000, 2002, 2003, XP.



