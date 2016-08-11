Congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah Is Highlighted on AJC Radio's Spotlight on Capitol Hill Thursday

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2016 --Advocacy group, A Just Cause, announces this Thursday's, August 11, 2016 segment of AJC Radio's, "Spotlight on Capitol Hill" will shine the spotlight on Congressman Jason Chaffetz (R - UT) (http://www.AJCRadio.com, 8-10 PM ET).



"Spotlight on Capitol Hill focuses on the importance of supporting our elected officials. Each show is dedicated to discussing key initiatives of members of Congress and the specific work being done to help the American people," explains Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause. "This unique radio segment gives us the opportunity to discuss significant issues and important legislation with listeners across America," adds Banks.



According to his official website, "The values Rep. Chaffetz embraces are reflected in the issues he has prioritized during the course of his service. He ran for office on the promise of returning to the core conservative principles of accountability, strong national defense, limited government and fiscal discipline... Foreign policy and national security are a key focus of his work on both the Oversight and previously on the Homeland Security Committee. He has made numerous trips overseas to investigate issues ranging from embassy overspending to foreign aid waste. His trip to Libya in the weeks following the September 11, 2001 attack became the impetus for a broader investigation and the appointment of a Select Committee." (http://chaffetz.house.gov/biography/)



Congressman Chaffetz has participated in, and introduced, legislation involving families, education, healthcare, taxes and government accountability. He continues to be an advocate for the American people while serving his fourth term in the US House of Representatives in the 114th Congress. He became the Chairman of the House Oversight & Government Reform Committee in January 2015, and also serves on the House Judiciary Committee. "I have always been committed to fiscal discipline, limited government, accountability and a strong national defense. These principles are the foundation upon which I build policy in the United States Congress," said Congressman Chaffetz." (http://www.jasonforcongress.com/legislative_highlights)



About Jason Chaffetz

Congressman Jason Chaffetz has been married to his wife Julie for eighteen years and they have three children. Congressman Chaffetz was raised in Arizona, California, and Colorado. After being recruited to be a placekicker on the football team, he moved to Utah in the mid-1980's. He graduated with a B.A. in Communications from Brigham Young University (BYU). He spent 16 years in the local business community where he specialized in corporate communications work, and ultimately owned his own communications and marketing firm, prior to running for Congress.



"With no paid staff, no name recognition, no campaign debt and very little money Jason Chaffetz beat all odds. Standing firm on the conservative principles of fiscal discipline, limited government, accountability and a strong national defense, Jason knocked out a 12-year incumbent and was elected to represent Utah's 3rd Congressional District in 2008... Now Congressman Jason Chaffetz represents the people of Utah's 3rd Congressional District. He is energized and dedicated to fighting for what is right for Utah, and for the United States of America." (http://www.jasonforcongress.com/about)



"We will discuss the many accomplishments of Congressman Chaffetz on this week's show, so be sure to tune in and listen to the many contributions he has made to the American people over the years," says Banks.



Congressman John Conyers, Jr., (D – MI), Congressman James Sensenbrenner (R – WI), Senator Mike Lee (R – UT), Congressman Tom Marino (R – PA), Senator Chuck Grassley (R – IA), Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D – CA), Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Congressman Blake Farenthold (R – TX), Congressman Danny Davis (D – IL), Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D – CA), Congressman Scott Peters (D – CA), Senator Barbara Boxer (D – CA), and Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R – UT).



