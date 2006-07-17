The Producers of IndustrialLeaders.com Announce The Launch of Its Industrial Supply World Trade Forum

Westboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2006 --IndustrialLeaders.com, an online network of industrial portals for engineers and IT professionals, today announced the grand opening of its online world trade forum for companies involved in the industrial marketplace.



According to the company, the forum offers the first interactive industrial supply trade board for manufacturers, exporters, importers and distributors of industrial products in need of highly targeted trade leads.



The forum is intended primarily, but not limited to, companies in Canada, United States, Australia, United Kingdom, China, India and countries of the European Union. All of which can access the site at no charge to explore trading opportunities to buy and sell a broad range of industrial and technical goods.



The products sold through the forum include, industrial and engineering supplies, manufacturing machinery and machine tools, automation equipment, measuring and testing instruments, chemicals, electrical supplies, electronic components, metals and alloys, maintenance equipment, bearings, gears, lubricants and many other products for industrial, engineering and construction applications.



Interested industrial suppliers and buyers can access the forum and become an immediate member at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/forum/



"We have created the forum to help manufacturers and exporters enter or expand into foreign markets, develop mutually beneficial trading partnerships and strengthen their supply chain," says Don LaBelle, co-founder and CEO of IndustrialLeaders.com. "Unlike many trade forums that often charge outrageous fees just to view their leads, we wanted users to be able to locate potential trading partners in a more open and free atmosphere."



He added, "Our entire team at IndustrialLeaders.com is proud to be part of the first world trade forum that instantly connects engineers and other technical buyers with suitable manufacturers and exporters all over the world." "Next week our employees will hold a breakfast celebration in honor of the forum's launch at the company's headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts."



According to LaBelle, the forum, which is fully moderated, already has over 400 offerings to buy and sell industrial goods. The company plans to add additional boards to the forum covering specific trading topics to further increase user benefits and encourage international activity.



About IndustrialLeaders.com



IndustrialLeaders.com is a Web based industrial supply directory, and a division of 'Worldwide Industrial Marketplace,' an international network of industrial portals reaching tens of thousands of engineers, importers and technical buyers monthly.



Qualified manufacturers and suppliers of industrial products are invited to list their company free of charge at, www.IndustrialLeaders.com.



