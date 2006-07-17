Fall Into Autumn With A Winter Park Vacation in Colorado

Winter Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2006 --Vacations Inc. launches its spectacular fall rates starting August 13th. These superior savings allow visitors worldwide to spend more on their vacation and less on lodging.



Vacations Inc. offers exquisite condos, town homes and private homes nestled in the epic beauty of Winter Park, Colorado. The attentive staff specializes in planning Rocky Mountain romantic getaways, family and group vacations. Unique vacations are custom planned for every guest with choices ranging from studios to five bedroom luxury homes and lavish amenities including private hot-tubs, decks, indoor and outdoor pools.



Fall is a spectacular time to visit the Rocky Mountains. The unique yellow and green foliage provides a dramatic backdrop for autumn activities. The world-class mountain biking, hiking, fishing, golf, whitewater rafting and close proximity to Rocky Mountain National Park make Winter Park a top rated vacation destination.



Vacations Inc. owner Brian Lence says about the fall rates, “The 6-7 week stretch from mid-August to end of September is an unheralded time of the year in which to spend a few days in the mountains, but possibly more rewarding than at any other time of the summer – ask any local! With the schools re-opened, crowds are fewer, rates are the lowest of the entire year, and our majestic surroundings truly come into their own. Craft fairs, mountain bike events, rodeos, the Oktoberfest and our Famous Flamethrower’s High Altitude Chili Cook-off Weekend are just a few of the great events you can still enjoy this summer, so come and see what all the fuss should be about!”



Discounted rates with Vacations Inc. start at $75.00+ per night and will expire October 31st, 2006. Vacations Inc. is truly 9,000 feet above the ordinary and is only a 90 minutes drive from Denver, CO.











