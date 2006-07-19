IDA, Inc. - International Design Associates, Inc. - Interior Design and Architectural Services

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2006 --In 2004 what started out, as a small sole proprietorship has become a rapidly growing corporation.



Erica L. Harris began planting the seeds for the company very early. While studying for her bachelor’s degree at the Art Institute she served as Vice President of ASID-Student Chapter. Harris started her career as assistant manager for the largest uptown fabric house west of the Mississippi before going on to work for an Interior Design firm in the exclusive Solana Beach area in California. "We focused on Commercial and Healthcare design mostly, although we did a handful of residential projects as well", Harris says.



After attaining vast knowledge and hands on experience as Interior Designer she went on to take a Lead Designer position for a Architectural firm in San Diego specializing in Commercial, Restaurant/Hospitality design and Residential homes. It was here Harris began to apply her design talents in a more depth and comprehensive manner.



"It was through the process of creating the design from the initial point, the very beginning...raw land...ground up construction...development, that I attained much of my knowledge." Harris continues, "I was overseen by a registered Architect and I was responsible for creating the Construction Documents/Blueprints as well as attain City Approvals for the projects. I cannot address the interiors without first understanding the site, exterior, structure conditions and the status of the City processing".



As if that were not enough to refine Harris's skill set she went on to open her own Interior Design & Architectural Service's office: International Design Associates which rapidly took off the moment she opened her doors. It has since incorporated and net sales neared 1/2 million in last year. Erica L. Harris serves as CEO.



Harris credits the company’s success to the seamless and dynamic team. Harris states, "IDA, Inc. collaborates in house with their own internationally trained and established Designers, Architects, Engineers, Graphic Designers and Marketing teams thus streamlining the process and allowing the project to evolve in environment that is prepared and experienced to create and execute the concept from the initial thought to the opening or occupancy day".



International Design Associates, Inc.-IDA, Inc. offer the following services, but not limited to:



Interior and Exterior Design Services for

both Existing & New construction

Design Development

Construction Documents/Blueprints

Subdivisions of Land

Permitting and Recording

Specifications

Furnishings, Finishes & Fixtures

Purchasing/Procurement of Materials

Staging/Model Homes



"It has been amazing to see the seeds that you sew grow. You go and you go, you pursue what you love...you chase a dream, you make sacrifices to get there, never quite sure exactly where your going, but you know it its worth the journey...I am now certain dreams do come true", Harris says.



Harris states, "This is just the beginning of our journey in the ever changing, intriguing and endless world of design, we have several interesting upcoming project/ventures. We look forward to sharing the details with you as we progress in our journey".



