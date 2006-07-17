Bandsforfreedom.com Donates 5,000 "FREEDOM" Wristbands to Sean Hannity's Freedom Concert

Orem, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2006 --bandsforfreedom.com and the Bands For Freedom Foundation donated 5,000 of their popular "FREEDOM" wristbands to Sean Hannity's Freedom Concert in support of the Freedom Alliance Scholarship Fund. The "sold out" event takes place Friday July 21, 2006 at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey and will feature country music stars Sara Evans, Hank Williams Jr., and Lee Greenwood; and will be hosted by tv and radio personality Sean Hannity and Col. Oliver North (the founder of the Freedom Alliance). " We are honored to be involved in an undertaking of this magnitude, and it is our wish that just like the event the "FREEDOM" bands will sell out. All of the proceeds from the sale of the bands will go to the Freedom Alliance Scholarship Fund" said Andy Chudd Executive Director of the Bands For Freedom Foundation.



About BandsForFreedom.com and the Bands For Freedom Foundation, Inc.



Formed in December 2004, BandsForFreedom.com and the Bands For Freedom Foundation, Inc. were created to educate the public as to the needs of our military personnel and their families, and to raise money to meet those needs. Through the sale of their patriotic silicone wristbands and IPOD® covers marked with the word “FREEDOM,” BandsForFreedom.com and the Bands for Freedom Foundation, Inc., allow Americans to make a respectful and unified statement honoring the men and women of the armed forces. All after-cost revenues from the sale of the wristbands and IPOD® covers are donated to charities that help soldiers and their families. Bands for Freedom Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 charitable organization. For more information, please visit: www.bandsforfreedom.com



About Freedom Alliance



Freedom Alliance, a 501(c)3 educational and charitable foundation, was founded in 1990 by LtCol Oliver L. North, who now serves as the organization's honorary chairman. We will work to "keep America strong, keep America prosperous, and keep America free," said North upon the founding of Freedom Alliance. And so we have.



