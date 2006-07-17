3CX Announces Nick Galea as CEO

Nicosia, Cyprus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2006 --3CX, a start-up company developing a software based IP PBX, today announced Nick Galea as the company's Chief Executive Officer.



Nick Galea, founder of 2X, Acunetix and GFI, brings a wealth of software development and marketing experience to the company. The CEO will also remain involved with 2X, a leading thin client computing company, as well as Acunetix, a web security software company which he founded in 2005.



Nick Galea graduated with a Bachelors degree in Management in The Hague and attained his Masters in Business Administration from the University of Bradford. In 1992 he co-founded GFI Software Ltd. Under his direction as CEO, the company grew to become a leading player in the security market - with hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide, offices in 8 countries and more than 200 employees.



"The IP PBX market is accelerating, and it's a great time to enter the market. We are launching our product in Q3 of 2006. The product is innovative and unique - I am confident we can secure a prominent place in the market for 3CX," said Nick Galea.



About 3CX



3CX is a privately held company with a management team backed by years of experience in developing and selling network infrastructure software. For more information about 3CX, visit: www.3cx.com.



