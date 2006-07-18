Learn How to Use Your Strengths to Start a Small Business Success on StartupNation Radio August 12, 2006

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2006 --What: On StartupNation Radio, Rebecca Finell and Ryan Fernandez, creators of Boon Products for Children, http://booninc.com/home.html, will discuss how to play to your strengths and turn a business idea into a successful startup.



Why: Ask questions and learn how to start and grow a small business now!



Who: When Rebecca and Ryan and their spouses met at a church nursery two years ago, Boon - as in, a “boon” to parents - was born. Boon produces a playful yet practical line of bath-time and other products to help parents with their young children. Boon products are popular because they solve some of the most common child-rearing hassles in an aesthetic format. In fact, Boon’s Frog Pod, a wall-mounted storage device for bath toys, won the 2005 Juvenile Product Manufacturers Association Innovation Award.



Now the Boon partners are anticipating 2006 revenues in the neighborhood of $6 million, and are talking openly about scaling Boon big – really big.



When: Saturday, August 12, 2006



Listen live (radio or online) or call-in 866-557-8278 (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST)



Podcast available at StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com/pages/radio, starting Monday, August 14, 2006



