ERP Software Leader TGI Celebrates 16th Year

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2006 --Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



TGI’s ERP solution, Enterprise 21 is ranked among the best in several industry sectors including food manufacturing, distribution, and building products. The company is enjoying significant growth as other ERP vendors are swallowed up in the current wave of industry consolidation.



In 1990 Scott Smith Co-founded TGI with Dennis Schmedlen and Bob Goldstine. After sixteen years, Scott still remains an active member of TGI’s staff by leading both the overall company direction and by staying actively engaged in various levels of customer activity.



Smith attended both Harvey Mudd College and the University of Toledo, graduating with a Ph.D. in Physics. After exploring a career in academics and receiving research awards such as the Thomas Benjamin Brown Memorial Physics Research Award, Smith left the world of academia and joined Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation. At OCF he held various positions in information systems, sales and marketing, finance, purchasing, and strategic planning. In his last position with OCF, he ran a $150 million transportation and logistics group for the Construction Products Group.



