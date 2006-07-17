ERP Software Encompix Soars with Forristal as Support and Education Manager

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2006 --Karen Forristal brings considerable experience to her role as Encompix's Support and Education Manager, with added responsibility for the QA function. Karen began her career as a high school Spanish teacher and in 1996 entered the private sector when she was hired as a Customer Support Representative for CablePro Software, a former division of Encompix, Inc. During this period Karen took on various responsibilities within the CablePro division, including training, documentation, and implementation. She ultimately became the Product Manager for that division.



In 2002, Karen transitioned from the telecommunications side of the business to the manufacturing side, creating the QA department and eventually becoming the Quality Assurance Manager for the Encompix application. During this time she was responsible for managing personnel in a variety of areas, including Customer Service and Support, Technical Support and Writing, Quality Assurance, and Defect Resolution Programming. Karen is a Notary Public and graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Education and Spanish from Bowling Green State University and an MBA from Xavier University.



Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.



With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.



