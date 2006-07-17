QC Software’s QC Navigator is Tier 1 Warehouse Control System

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2006 --The core of QC Enterprise is the QC Navigator. The QC Navigator directs real-time data management and interface responsibilities of the material handling system as well as provides common user interface screens for monitoring, control and diagnostics.



As the focal point for managing the operational aspects of the material handling system, QC Navigator provides the critical link between the non-real time host and the real-time Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) based material handling system. It coordinates the various real-time control devices to accomplish the daily workload. At each decision point, QC Navigator determines the most efficient routing of the product and transmits directives to the Equipment Controllers to achieve the desired result. The decision making process in controlled by two separate utilities, the Sort Manager and the Route Director.



The Sort Manager controls high speed sorting devices such as cross-belt, sliding shoe, tilt-tray, and wheel style sorters. This tool is utilized in environments where single source scan points are required.



The Route Director is utilized in more complex environments where multiple scanners are required during the routing process and provides for priority based route sequencing. This utility is easily configurable based on individual business rules and allows for complex routing and zone skipping.



The QC Navigator is a flexible and scalable module within the QC Enterprise system that ensures an environment that functions at the highest efficiency and the lowest total cost of ownership.



QC Software is the leading provider of Tier 1 warehouse control systems to the warehousing and distribution industries. Since 1996, QC Software, utilizing state of the art technology combined with extensive research, development, and rigorous testing, has developed the QC Enterprise suite of products. Designed to be modular in nature, easily configurable, and platform independent, this highly scalable solution satisfies the needs of any size warehouse.

The solutions provided by QC Software (www.qcsoftware.com) enables companies to streamline their warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry ensuring increased corporate profitability. With a commitment to total customer satisfaction QC Software is the obvious choice for warehouse control, order management, and inventory management needs.



