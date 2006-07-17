BMC Capital Provides $2.8M for Purchase of DeVry University Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2006 --BMC Capital announced Monday, July 17, 2006, that it originated a $2,800,000 loan for the purchase of DeVry University Center, a 17,515 sq. ft. single-tenant property located at 1175 Kelly Johnson Boulevard in Colorado Springs, Colo.



“Interest in educational-based real estate is picking up. Cap. Rates on these properties are dropping based on the strong fundamentals in the sector,” says Jack Sides, a loan officer with BMC’s Dallas office. Sides coordinated the financing on behalf of the borrower. David Larsen from Stan Johnson Company represented the borrower.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

4514 Cole Ave, Suite 750

Dallas, TX 75205



(214)526-7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com



www.bmccapital.com



