Screaming Bee Unveils Voice-Learning Soft

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2006 --Screaming Bee LLC releases a new version of its MorphVOX voice-changing software with the enhanced Voice Doctor wizard. The new voice-learning module can now learn from any voice source, processing both speaker diction and vocal characteristics. As a result, the software boasts increased quality in voice transformation and audio output.



"Customers will really benefit from improved the quality of the sound,” explains Mark Ramirez, CEO of Screaming Bee. “The new learning module will also make it very easy for new customers to set up MorphVOX.”



The Voice Doctor is a learning module built into MorphVOX. Using a combination of artificial intelligence and advanced digital methods, the Voice Doctor is capable of quickly analyzing a speaker’s vocal characteristics. This learning method allows a novice user to optimize MorphVOX, streamlining the set up time and improving the voice quality of the application.



MorphVOX is currently being used by thousands of online gamers around the world to change their voice. Gamers can now speak like the character they play, whether they choose to sound like the opposite gender, an enormous troll or a tiny pixie.



The voice-changing software can be used with all online games and also works well with any chat program. It has a number of features that gamers find useful – such as push-to-talk, sound effects, audio alarms. Gamers can also download dozens of Fantasy and Science Fiction voices from the Screaming Bee Website for free.



A number of animators and studios are using MorphVOX to create new voice content. This saves them time and potentially thousands of dollars by enhancing or creating multiple voices from existing stock audio or a single voice talent.



About Screaming Bee LLC – Provider of voice software and solutions for online games and messenger-related applications. For more information regarding our products, including MorphVOX, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com.



