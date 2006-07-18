New Science Fiction Film Features Voice Changing Technology

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2006 --A new Science Fiction film, Battle For Earth First Contact has been unveiled on The Movies Website. The movie has received rave reviews and features the use of voice-changing technology in filmmaking.



Allan Cruise, a seasoned animator, has created this film depicting an epic alien invasion of Earth. What makes this movie unique is how Cruise focuses on the needs and motivations that drive the alien civilization to attack the Earth.



"Most of Sci-Fi movies that come out today never tell the reason why aliens invade Earth,” explains Cruise. “So being the hardcore Sci-Fi fan, I wanted to make my own personal Sci-Fi film the way I saw it.”



The technical tasks for creating such a movie can be daunting. Cruise first turned to The Movies, by LionHead Studios to create the foundations for his animations. However, he soon realized that the software package wasn’t designed for creating Science Fiction movie effects. With some of ingenuity, he was able to create his own backdrops and custom effects for the film.



Another challenge for Cruise was finding voice talent on a limited budget. His movie script required alien, pilot, robot and other extra character voices. With the help of MorphVOX voice-changing software by Screaming Bee, Cruise was able to create many of the character voices in his film using just a single actor.



”I downloaded the software and was amazed how easy it was to use. Without MorphVOX and the assistance from Screaming Bee this film would not be possible.”



Battle For Earth First Contact has become a “must see”, receiving very positive reviews on The Movies Web page. Reviewers have praised the excellent script, effects and overall quality of the film. The movie can be viewed at http://movies.lionhead.com/movie/93179. Cruise is currently working on the second episode to his Battle For Earth series.



