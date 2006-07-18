MCSD Exam 70-305: uCertify upgrades its Practice Test.

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2006 --uCertify, a market leader in IT certification exam preparation solutions, today announced the release of its upgraded Exam Simulation PrepKit for MCSD certification exam 70-305. This exam is intended for the individuals seeking MCSD.NET and MCAD certifications.



The exam 70-305, which deals with “Developing and Implementing Web Application with Microsoft Visual Basic .NET and Microsoft Visual Studio .NET”, is the core requirement for MCSD.NET certification. It is also the core or elective requirement for the MCAD certification. This exam is designed for those individuals who work with a team in a medium or large development environment that uses Microsoft Visual Studio. NET, Enterprise Developer Environment.



The upgraded PrepKit comes with 4 sets of practice test and a final test. This will help a candidate judge his ability and discover his strengths and weaknesses so that he can eliminate his shortcomings before he faces the actual exam. In total, the PrepKit contains 370 practice questions, and each question is followed by detailed explanation for the correct as well as incorrect answer options. In this way, the candidates have easy solution at hand. Besides, this upgraded PrepKit has more than 160 study notes to give thorough knowledge of the subject.



The Technical Articles, How Tos, Tips and Tricks, Things to practice, etc. will help the candidates acquire practical skills and learn how to deal with the exam. A free to download version is available at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Microsoft/70-305.html



“This PrepKit has been a huge success, and a large number of students have got benefited from it. Keeping its usefulness in mind, we got it upgraded by a panel of certified professionals. It has been revised according to the latest exam objectives and the new developments in the field of the related technology,” says David Jackson, Director Product Management, uCertify.



uCertify offers money back guarantee on all its products. If a candidate does not pass the exam in a single attempt, he gets the full refund of his money. More information about this offer is available on: http://www.ucertify.com/about/guarantee.html



