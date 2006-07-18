Adaptive Lighting & Controls Announces A Successful 2005, Looks Forward to A Banner Year in 2006

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2006 --Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC today announced a successful 2005 with more than 35 residential and commercial lighting design project wins.



Adaptive’s depth and experience in working hand-in-hand with architects, general contractors, interior designers and high-wealth individuals has made it one of the nation’s premier lighting design and engineering firms and is grounded in the unique Adaptive process for designing and engineering complete lighting, controls and infrastructure systems for complex residences and commercial properties. As such, the Adaptive process is being integrated into a growing number of structures around the world.



For example, among Adaptive’s wins in 2005 were:



· Hagadone residence, Big Horn Country Club, Palm Desert, California,

· Harry’s Restaurant, Sugarhouse, Utah

· Hashioka/Lindstrom residence, San Diego, California,

· McBeth residence at Wolf Creek Ranch, Summit County, Utah,

· Ney residence Protection Island, British Columbia, Canada,

· Rexburg, Idaho temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,

· Robinson residence, Sun Valley, Idaho,

· Sander residence, Kona, Hawaii,

· Sargent Street custom home, Boston, Massachusetts,

· Swartz residence, Fisher Island, Miami, Florida,

· Twin Falls, Idaho temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and

· West Mellenium Homes, Sycamore Canyon, San Louis Obispo, California.



“I believe we’ve found a great niche in the national marketplace,” said Glenn M. Johnson LC, IALD, founder and principal lighting designer of Adaptive Lighting & Controls. “Top architects, contractors and interior designers truly understand the Adaptive vision of how properly designing and engineering a residence for superior lighting can really make a property come alive. The art of illumination is a very precise process that creates an amazing experience for the homeowners and their visitors.”



Adaptive’s process of teaming with architects, interior designers and builders during the entire life of the design and build process allows lighting and the thoughtful applications of today’s technologies to become part of the very life of a home or commercial building.



“Adaptive’s expertise in the field of lighting, controls and infrastructure systems is not just unique but exceptional,” said Jim McLaughlin of McLaughlin Architects, Sun Valley, Idaho. “Its lighting design approach and team efforts bring a remarkable comfort to our process, but most importantly assist our home owners in achieving the ultimate in their home experience.”



“The response time and accuracy with which Adaptive works is remarkable considering the size and complexity of the projects it takes on,” said Von Salmi project manager of The Classic Group, Boston, Massachuesetts. “Adaptive’s professionalism and their dedication to process and accuracy propels them over the top.”



“Adaptive is extraordinarily visionary,” said Marybeth Waterman of Studio Waterman, Rancho Mirage, California “The ideas and strategies they apply to the illumination of architecture shows that they not only pay attention to every detail, but that they truly understand light and its ability to bring the interior of a home or structure alive.”



For more information about Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC and the ADAPTIVE process for lighting and design and to see it’s vast portfolio of work, please visit www.adaptivelc.com or call 801-274-9600.



About Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC:

Adaptive Lighting and Controls, LLC has emerged as the nation’s premier lighting design and engineering firm for residential properties valued at more than $3 million, as well as high-end commercial properties. Adaptive Lighting & Controls utilizes its innovative and creative approach in the artistic application of lighting design, engineering and technical controls to enhance the living and work environment. As such, Adaptive has successfully coupled artistic lighting, technical controls and sound video and communications engineering skills into one of the first professional design organizations focusing completely on these complex areas that historically tend to be overlooked in today’s complex built environments.



