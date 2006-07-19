Frieda’s Foodservice Division Cooks up Innovation

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2006 --Colored Sushi Wraps, French-Style Cookies and Organic Klamath Pearl Potatoes may be new to Frieda’s Foodservice Division, but Frieda’s is certainly not new to foodservice. The Original, Reliable and Inventive specialty produce company has been supplying distributors and wowing chefs for decades.



“We've been a part of the foodservice industry for many, many years,” said Karen Caplan, Frieda’s President and CEO. “Then in early 2005 we created a specialized Foodservice Division so as to better focus on the needs of our existing and future foodservice clients.”



That focus includes an extensive food safety program, direct and consistent sources of supply and numerous in-house services including consolidation, air-freight, drop shipping and 24-hour rush programs. Along with the logistical benefits, Frieda’s brings with it a wealth of knowledge that can provide clients the ability to keep up with current trends while starting new ones of their own.



“Now more than ever, the restaurant industry is about innovation and being able to offer those unique items that keep customers coming back,” said Caplan. “Whether looking for a specific specialty ingredient or a signature item to develop into a main dish, Frieda’s is the source for keeping menus fresh and diners enthused.”



When Asian Fusion kicked off, Frieda’s was there with Egg Roll and Won Ton Wrappers and myriad Asian-inspired fruits and vegetables. When menus starting featuring more home cooking, Frieda’s was there with Fingerling Potatoes and Variety Squash. And when America starting going low-carb, Frieda’s Organic Polenta was the perfect pasta substitute.



As for the newest additions to the Frieda’s foodservice division, Colored Sushi Wraps and French-Style Cookies were introduced this past March and the Organic Klamath Pearl Potatoes in November of last year. The Sushi Wraps are available exclusively from Frieda’s and are perfect for sushi rolls from simple California to detailed Caterpillar, hand rolls overflowing with fresh ahi and daikon sprouts, wraps with cream cheese, smoked salmon and cucumber…or whatever your imagination supposes.



Made with all-natural ingredients from a traditional European recipe, Frieda’s French-Style Cookies are baked in individual layers that are folded or rolled over one another again and again to create the unique shape and crispy texture. Frieda’s Wafer Cookies, Rolled Cookies and Hazelnut Filled Cookies are the perfect accompaniment for any dessert from fresh berries to cakes to trifle.



Frieda’s ended 2005 with the introduction of their newest potato discovery, Organic Klamath Pearl Potatoes. These petite potatoes, grown in Oregon’s outstanding potato climate, are harvested young to capture peak freshness and flavor. They’re white inside, tender and very moist. Perfect for roasting and delicious in salads, these potatoes were sampled in the San Francisco Bay area to rave reviews from local chefs.



The innovation won’t stop there. With a commitment to being Original, Reliable and Inventive, Frieda’s will continue to develop and discover new products to ensure that the foodservice industry is on the cutting edge of creativity. And building on the foundations of logistical support and extensive product knowledge, Frieda’s has what it takes to take the foodservice industry into the future of menu creation.



Founded in 1962 by Frieda Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc. was the first wholesale produce company in the U.S. to be founded, owned and operated by a woman. Once a small produce stand at the Los Angeles Produce Market, Frieda’s has emerged as the nation’s premier marketer and distributor of specialty produce and now offers more than 600 specialty items to grocery and specialty stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. America has Frieda’s to thank for introductions to Kiwifruit, Shallots, Cherimoyas, Passion Fruit and Habanero Peppers and the innovations just keep coming.



