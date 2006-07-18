Lynn Medical and TGI ERP Software Provide Perfect Prescription

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2006 --Lynn Medical is a leader in diagnostic supplies and equipment for Cardiology and Imaging, as well as in providing cutting-edge technology for digital archiving and optical media. Founded in 1966, Lynn Medical has dedicated itself to addressing the needs of a rapidly changing healthcare system by manufacturing and marketing top quality products that improve patient management and reduce healthcare costs.



With a reputation for prompt and efficient service, customer responsiveness is a tradition at the very core of Lynn Medical’s corporate culture. They require a robust supply chain management system to meet their commitment to exceptional customer support and one day turnaround on all stock item orders. Lynn Medical’s products find applications around the world in hospitals, doctors' offices, and clinics. They target daily procedures such as cardiac catheterization, electrocardiograms, patient monitoring, stress, nuclear medicine, ultrasound and a host of other healthcare issues. The company prides itself on providing products that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability, while fulfilling cost-containment requirements.



According to Rebecca Gill, vice-president with TGI, “Lynn Medical has benefited from Enterprise 21’s functionality by providing the following benefits.”



♦ Enhanced CRM capabilities with quick online quote generation and one step quote to order conversion

♦ Kitting and light manufacturing capabilities

♦ Complete lot and serial number tracking

♦ Bar code and RF enabled warehouse functions

♦ Built in integration to small package shippers such as UPS and Federal Express From supplying advanced medical supplies and devices to offering round the-clock technician support, Lynn Medical stands above their competition in providing complete healthcare supply solutions.



About Technology Group International, Ltd.



Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



Technology Group International

www.tgiltd.com

Rebecca Gill

rgill@tgiltd.com

800-837-0028



