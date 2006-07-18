Mary Jo Haynes in Charge of Encompix ETO ERP Development

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2006 --Mary Jo Haynes is an industry veteran with nearly 30 years experience in the software industry. She started her career working on mainframes for the NCR Corporation, Dayton, Ohio in 1977. Mary Jo joined Encompix in 1996, and is responsible for managing the development team. During this time she was responsible for database design, defining and enforcing programming and quality standards that have greatly improved the quality of Encompix software. As Lead Architect, Mary Jo is responsible for the systems analysis and design of many of the major enhancements to the Encompix product line. As an integral part of the Encompix Product Team, she works closely with customers to ensure that Encompix software addresses the needs of engineer-to-order companies.



Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



Prior to joining Encompix, Mary Jo gained considerable experience at Digital Controls Corporation and NCR Corporation in both programming and systems analysis. Mary Jo graduated Magna Cum Laude with Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Wright State University and gained an Associate Degree in Applied Science (Programming) from Sinclair Community College.



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.

With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.



