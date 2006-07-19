ColoServe Completes SAS 70 Type I Audit

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2006 --ColoServe, a leading San Francisco colocation and managed service provider, today announced it has successfully completed a SAS 70 Type I audit, an internationally recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Performed by a major public accounting and auditing firm, the SAS 70 is an independent report on the design of ColoServe’s business processes.



“ColoServe obtained the SAS 70 report to demonstrate to regulated and security conscious companies that we have internal controls and procedures related to our data center operations and services. We selected an auditor that is one of the world’s six globally recognized accounting firms to report on our operations according to the internationally recognized SAS 70 standard,” said John Keagy, president, ColoServe.



The SAS 70 Type I report shows that ColoServe's description of certain relevant controls over information technology related to its data center and hosting operations is fairly presented, and that such controls have been suitably designed to achieve their specified control objectives.



ColoServe’s SAS 70 controls description is broader in scope than claims audited in many SAS 70 audits completed by leading colocation providers. As a division of ServePath, the West Coast’s leading server hosting company, ColoServe provides a full suite of managed services. In addition to the physical security measures covered in a typical colocation facility SAS 70 audit, ColoServe’s audit covers a gamut of information security, network performance, network monitoring, data back-up, disaster recovery, and other controls such as Service Level Agreements.



“Achieving a SAS 70 report sets us apart from other providers,” Keagy continued. “Knowing that ColoServe has met the industry’s highest standard provides customers with complete confidence that we provide world-class colocation services with the utmost in quality assurance.”



ColoServe’s colocation services are immediately available. For more information, please contact ColoServe at www.ColoServe.com, or call 1-800-979-COLO.



About ColoServe

ColoServe is a leading San Francisco colocation and managed service provider. It is a division of ServePath, which provides dedicated server hosting solutions to thousands of customers worldwide. The company was founded in January 2001 and has offices and its data center facility in San Francisco. For more information on ColoServe, please visit http://www.ColoServe.com.

