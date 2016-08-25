Harry Reid Is Highlighted on AJC Radio's Spotlight on Capitol Hill

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2016 --Advocacy group, A Just Cause, announces Thursday, August 25, 2016 segment of AJC Radio's, "Spotlight on Capitol Hill" will shine the spotlight on Senator Harry Reid (D - NV) (http://www.AJCRadio.com, 8-10 PM ET).



"Spotlight on Capitol Hill focuses on the importance of supporting our elected officials: Each show is dedicated to discussing key initiatives of members of Congress and the specific work being done to help the American people," explains Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause. "This unique radio segment gives us the opportunity to discuss significant issues and important legislation with listeners across America. It's an honor to share the accomplishments of Senator Harry Reid, who is a true champion on Capitol Hill and an inspiration to all Americans," adds Banks.



Senator Reid's commitment to the people he serves derives from his upbringing in a small, rural mining town of Searchlight, Nevada. It was their hard work, integrity and family values shaped him. "Parade Magazine, the nation's largest weekly magazine, identified Senator Reid as one of a handful of leaders in Washington with "integrity and guts." (http://www.reid.senate.gov/about#.V75uI4-cEY8)



According to his official website: "Today Harry Reid is the Democratic Leader in the U.S. Senate, someone that has earned the respect of colleagues from both parties, and a powerful advocate for Nevada families. Every day Senator Reid puts his leadership position to work to deliver meaningful results for all Nevadans"... "The Las Vegas Sun newspaper summarized Senator Reid's story by saying that he "has gone from underdog to Senate's top dog." (http://www.reid.senate.gov/about#.V75uI4-cEY8)



Senator Reid began his first term in the United States House of Representatives in 1982 (the first of two terms), and was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1986. He was re-elected to the Senate in 1992, 1998, 2004, and 2010. Currently, Senator Reid serves as Ex Officio, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. "He has served as the chairman or senior Democratic member on several important committees and subcommittees, and is currently the Senate Democratic Leader... Harry Reid is a tireless worker, and it isn't unusual for him to be the first Senator to arrive at the Capitol in the morning and the last to go home at night." (http://www.reid.senate.gov/about#.V75uI4-cEY8)



In 1959, Harry Reid married his high school sweetheart, Landra. They have one daughter, four sons, and 19 grandchildren. Family has always been his first priority. His tight-knit family bonds have undoubtedly kept him grounded throughout the years, regardless of the demands of his career in government.



"We will take an in-depth look into many achievements of Senator Reid on this week's show. Be sure to tune in and listen to the many contributions Senator Reid has made to the state of Nevada and for the American people over the years," says Banks.



