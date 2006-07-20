Beach Hotel Launches Reservation System with Best Rates and Instant Confirmation Online

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2006 --Beach Hotel, Singapore is pleased to announce that its official hotel website, http://www.beachhotel.com.sg , is now empowered to deliver instantly confirmed, payment-guaranteed reservations at the best rates online.



Now, nothing could be easier than securing online reservations directly with Beach Hotel through its guest-friendly reservation service that offers the flexibility of choosing from all room types, according to a specific budget and preference, with 14 days of real-time room availability shown at the lowest rates online. Guests receive instantly confirmed reservations, with a reservation guarantee secured by a deposit payment; the payment assuring that there is an available room upon arrival.



Furthermore, guests are supported by a world-class guest service unit for all online reservation inquiries.



Beach Hotel is renowned for offering modern cozy accommodations right in the heart of Singapore's Central Business District. Further information regarding facilities and location, as well as directions and a map to the property can be found in the official hotel website, http://www.beachhotel.com.sg



Beach Hotel's ability to deliver instantly confirmed, payment-guaranteed reservations at the best rates online was made possible through DirectWithHotels, the only company in the world focused solely on empowering hotels to maximize the performance of their official hotel websites. For more information, log on to www.directwithhotels.com.



About Beach Hotel

Beach Hotel in Singapore is a modern, cozy hotel popular for its warm hospitality. Centrally located in the City Business District, it's conveniently close to modern shopping centers Suntec City and Bugis Junction. Also in close proximity are major landmarks such as Raffles Hotel, The National Museum, St. Andrew's Cathedral, The War Memorial and The Supreme Court. For more information about Beach Hotel visit http://www.beachhotel.com.sg/



