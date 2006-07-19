Auction it TODAY Teams with Packaging and Shipping Specialists to Provide Easy and Complete Online-Auction Sales and Shipping

Brighton, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2006 --The highly successful online-auction franchise, Auction it TODAY, www.auctionittoday.com, announced today that it has teamed with Packaging and Shipping Specialists (P.A.S.S.), www.packship.com. Now, customers have a simple and complete way to sell and ship items online.



“As this new partnership grows, customers will potentially be able to visit over 900 international locations,” states John Hoose, Auction it TODAY Founder and President. “Then, the team of experts at Auction it TODAY or P.A.S.S. will conduct the appropriate research, sell the items online to a huge global audience, carefully package and ship the items, and send the seller a check. We’ll take care of everything.”



With the new team of Auction it TODAY and P.A.S.S. customers can:



- Save time and money

The experts handle everything necessary to sell and ship items from one, local location. And with access to all major carriers, P.A.S.S. offers competitive shipping-rates.



- Get the best price on items online

Experienced, online-auction researchers tap into a global market of nearly 181 million registered, eBay users in over 150 countries.



- Protect and ship items safely and easily

P.A.S.S. employees are certified by the Retail Shipping Institute and receive extensive training on appropriate packaging, shipping and handling procedures.



- Sell any-sized item

The Auction it TODAY and P.A.S.S. team will take care of all the details on large items such as cars, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and more.



“Since we started the initial trial of the Auction it TODAY kiosk in October 2005, we’ve seen about a 5 to 10% increase in overall customer interest, and it has been growing steadily,” states Wendi Mohl, P.A.S.S. Co-Owner. “Our partnership with Auction it TODAY will allow us to provide additional, valuable services to both our customers and future store owners.”



For more information, please visit www.auctionittoday.com, or contact us at 810-225-0555 or franchise@auctionittoday.com.



About Auction it TODAY

Founded in 2004 in Brighton, Michigan, Auction it TODAY (www.auctionittoday.com) is a full-service, drop-off store that handles the entire, online-auction selling process. Auction it TODAY sells just about anything from small items, such as antiques and collectibles, to large items, such as airplanes and real estate. They also offer franchisees and small business owners the opportunity to run a global business on a local level with minimal overhead and maximum franchise-support and training. Auction it TODAY is the definitive originator of the kiosk concept with the first, stand-alone kiosk and the only online auction drop-off-store franchise currently using this kiosk service. With very low overhead and limited space, now small business owners can have an additional revenue stream, offer customers new, online-auction services and increase traffic flow in less than 30 days. For more information, visit www.auctionittoday.com.



About Packaging and Shipping Specialists (P.A.S.S)

Packaging And Shipping Specialists, www.packship.com, was started by Mike Gallagher in 1981 in Hobbs, New Mexico as a way to meet the needs of customers who wanted a better shipping solution than available through traditional package carriers. Today, there are over 800 P.A.S.S. stores internationally that provide various services including: digital photo processing, passport processing, copying and printing services, gift items, and eBay Trading Assistants. For more information, visit www.packship.com.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, melanie@auctionittoday.com, 1-866-216-3666



