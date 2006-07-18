LoPresti Rocks the Aviation World Again!

Vero Beach, Florida -- 07/18/2006 --EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2006 promises to live up to its billing as "The World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration"; at every AirVenture LoPresti Aviation does its part to add to the excitement. LoPresti is once again introducing new products and programs that break new ground in general aviation. Among the new LoPresti programs is a special collaboration with Mooney Airplane Company, a new Affiliate program for enthusiast groups, and enhancements to the LoPresti Aviation Partner Program.



LoPresti Aviation also is announcing several new products including Cirrus Design Zip Tips with High Intensity Discharge "Boom Beams" for Cirrus wingtips, KnotWax and a consumer line of unique KnotWax products. KnotWax is an ATC [Ambient Temperature Cure] Glass coating that offers the combined benefits of low toxicity and high protection from corrosion. It is unique in the world because it is made from glass [silica] that is impervious to nearly all corrosives like salt, acids, and alkalis -- even battery acid! KnotWax also adds speed to the aircraft as demonstrated in before and after testing...



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.



