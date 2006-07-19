QC Software Order Management System Key to Efficient Fulfillment Process

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2006 --The QC Software OMS (Order Management System) provides the functionality necessary to properly and efficiently execute the order fulfillment process. This robust module facilitates the planning, processing, verifying, and shipping of orders within the warehouse or distribution center.



Plan: Planning orders for optimized picking is the most essential aspect in the order fulfillment process. QC OMS is a configurable tool that allows orders to be streamlined for picking efficiency. Utilizing the Wave Planner and Scheduling functions, the most efficient picking technique will be determined whether you are processing single line/single quantity orders, multiple line orders, or ship alone orders. QC OMS releases the proper number of Pick Tasks to maintain a fluid work load.



QC OMS also provides functionality to select the proper carton(s) for shipping an order. As orders are released, QC OMS analyzes the makeup of each order to select the proper sized shipping container. The cubing algorithm first attempts to allocate all items for an order to a single shipping container. If multiple shipping containers are required, QC OMS then allocates items to the various containers based on pick zone location in order to minimize the number of containers routed to each zone for a single order.



Process: Orders that are processed through QC OMS may be picked utilizing various technologies. Pick tasks can be accomplished using a combination of manual and/or automated solutions such as pick tickets, carousels, Pick-To-Light (PTL), and RF terminals. QC OMS also allows for multiple picking methods such as Batch Picks, Cluster Picks, and Order Picks.



As containers are delivered to the various pick zones, QC OMS transmits Pick Request messages to the local pick controller, identifying the container ID and associated line items (SKU, location, and corresponding quantities) to be picked. The local pick controller then notifies QC Navigator when each pick is complete via a Pick Complete message. QC OMS uses these messages from the various picking sub-system controllers to track the status of each order and ensure order integrity. QC OMS tracks the status of the order throughout the process and provides real time management statistics.



Verify: QC OMS functionality also includes Order Verification and Packing tools. Verifying carton contents, the weight of the container and producing the necessary packing documents ensures increased customer satisfaction.



Ship: The Shipment process is accomplished through the QC SMS module.



QC Software is the leading provider of Tier 1 warehouse control systems to the warehousing and distribution industries. Since 1996, QC Software, utilizing state of the art technology combined with extensive research, development, and rigorous testing, has developed the QC Enterprise suite of products. Designed to be modular in nature, easily configurable, and platform independent, this highly scalable solution satisfies the needs of any size warehouse.



The solutions provided by QC Software (www.qcsoftware.com) enables companies to streamline their warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry ensuring increased corporate profitability. With a commitment to total customer satisfaction QC Software is the obvious choice for warehouse control, order management, and inventory management needs.



