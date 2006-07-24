The U.S. Faces Terrorism Threat for the Next Generation

Altamonte Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2006 --The threat of terrorism is certainly with us for the next generation and possibly beyond. And terrorist targets are not necessarily going to be high profile, claim the authors of a new book on terror published today.



“The fact that we have not been struck since 9/11 is a combination of preemptive strikes overseas, extra measures of diligence at home … and a whole lot of good luck,” say Robert T. Jordan and Don Philpott, co-authors of Terror-Is America Safe?



There were over 11,000 terrorist attacks worldwide last year that killed more than 14,600 people. There hasn’t been a major terrorist incident in the United States since 9/11-- but experts agree that it’s not “if,” but “when” we will be attacked in the future.



According to the FBI, there are at least 200,000 domestic terrorists in the United States and counter terrorism agents have broken up a number of plots designed to attack national landmarks, kill and maim. Plots were thwarted in recent weeks to blow up national landmarks like the Chicago’s Sears Tower and to blow up trains in New York’s transit tunnels. Although official details have not been released, several other plots were uncovered and prevented.



“As potential targets, such as military facilities, symbols of democracy, government buildings and infrastructure are ‘hardened,’ terrorists will shift to softer targets, such as churches, schools, malls, mass entertainment centers, high-rise apartments, transportation centers, and energy facilities,” they say.



“The terrorist’s goal will be to disrupt or destroy our economy, impose fear and uncertainty, break our national will and deflect our attention and support from the Middle East,” they add.



The authors say that it is not the intent of their book to exaggerate the threats to people’s safety and security. It is, rather, to equip them with information that empowers them not to over-react, but to be prepared.



“Our hope is that this book will be a resource to intelligently put things in proper perspective … so people and their loved ones may fully enjoy their birthright as Americans to pursue their right to seek the ‘security and happiness’ that is promised in our Constitution,” say Jordan and Philpott.

