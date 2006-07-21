Bloggers Help Each Other Blog 4 Bucks

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2006 --A new resource for bloggers to trade tips and strategies on how to make money with their blogs has been created: www.Blog4Bucks.com.



Blog4Bucks is a forum that covers various blog monetization strategies including paid ad placement, blog networks, and pay per click advertising. A blogging resource section that includes a question and answer area will help newbies and experts alike maneuver through the complicated world of making money online.



Blogging as a primary income source or as a secondary income source is a dream of many people online these days. Regardless of how serious bloggers are about giving up their day jobs, they will need all the assistance they can get. Though there is a section for users to warn other people about online scams, the real point of the site is to provide useful information that bloggers can implement on their own blogs to produce an impact on their earnings. A folder labeled success stories gives site visitors the chance to brag while it inspires others to step up their efforts in order to achieve similar successes.



Since blogging is not the only way to earn money in cyberspace, bloggers will also get the chance to explore other possible ideas for earning income online through topic areas devoted to online auctions, affiliate programs, selling information products, and work at home opportunities.



Writer Matthew W. Grant, founder of www.Blog4Bucks.com, says, "Blogging can be so confusing when you are starting out. I really wanted to create a place in which people can learn from each other and help each other make sense of the industry. One of the great things about the blogosphere is that people are willing to share information freely. Blogging as a business is one of the rare pursuits in which everyone can be successful because bloggers are not in competition with each other. Now they have an organized resource where they can easily access expertise from their fellow bloggers.”



www.Blog4Bucks.com

