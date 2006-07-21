Buy Local Program Gets A Lift from Syracuse Business Woman

(Syracuse, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2006 --Business all across Central New York will be getting a lift from Syracuse business woman, Kim Bachstein, owner of giftsolutionsbykim.com. Bachstein, a long time Chamber of Commerce member, and recent winner of one of the fastest growing gift basket businesses in America by Festivities Publications, Inc., in conjunction with Gift Basket Review Magazine and Jubilee Conventions of Jacksonville, Florida, has introduced spectacularsyracuse.com to the global marketplace.



Bachstein, whose own gift basket company is marketed via a store and gift gallery in Cicero, New York, her internet site, giftsolutionsbykim.com, and her second and third retail outlets, The Skaneateles Gift Company and The Rochester Gift Basket Company, has launched spectacularsyracuse.com, to highlight and market Syracuse made products and unique services around the world. This business to business website charges a nominal service fee of $50 annually to provide a complete business listing with logo and web site link. Additionally advertising opportunities are also available on the site including front page advertising for only $39 per month. Bachstein also plans to market businesses by featuring one business/product a month on the web site, as well as marketing them by traditional media means as well.



“I have long been an advocate of our Buy Local program,” said Bachstein. “I just think it should be as visible as we can make it. This is my contribution to marketing the program on the web without having expensive advertising fees associated with it. Syracuse offers many unique products and services that have been and are being developed on an entrepreneur’s budget. This is a way for customers to find them easily without having them outlay a large amount of cash for advertising.”



Bachstein, who has received several awards, including a 2005 Economic Champion Award, 40 under 40 award, and the Top 25 Women in Leadership award, is seriously thinking of doing the same for Rochester and Albany businesses.



“My parents taught me that while I could do anything, it was my responsibility to lend a hand if I could,” said Bachstein in a recent interview. “Yes, all businesses are competitors, but by doing this I hope to show that we are colleagues as well in promoting the spectacular state of New York.”



