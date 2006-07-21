Central Brunswick Apartment-Hotel Launches Reservation System with Best Rates and Instant Confirmation Online

Brisbane, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2006 --Central Brunswick Apartment-Hotel in Brisbane, Australia is pleased to announce that is pleased to announce that its official hotel website, http://www.centralbrunswickhotel.com.au, is now empowered to deliver instantly confirmed, payment-guaranteed reservations at the best rates online.



Now, nothing could be easier than securing online reservations directly with Central Brunswick Apartment-Hotel through its guest-friendly reservation service that offers the flexibility of choosing from all room types, according to a specific budget and preference, with 14 days of real-time room availability shown at the lowest rates online. Guests receive instantly confirmed reservations, with a reservation guarantee secured by a deposit payment; the payment assuring that there is an available room upon arrival.



Furthermore, guests are supported by a world-class guest service unit for all online reservation inquiries.



Central Brunswick Apartment-Hotel is a 4-star rated hotel known for providing both short and long stay guest with spacious accommodations in the heart of Brisbane. Central Brunswick Apartment-Hotel is strategically located within a 15-minute walk to Brisbane's Central Business District. Close to the hotel is Brisbane's most exciting arts precinct with 17 amazing art galleries. Locations such as the convention center, performing arts complex, Southbank, Treasury Casino and the Gabba are just a stone's throw away. Further information regarding facilities and location, as well as directions and a map to the property can be found in the official hotel website, http://www.centralbrunswickhotel.com.au



Central Brunswick Apartment-Hotel's ability to deliver instantly confirmed, payment-guaranteed reservations at the best rates online was made possible through DirectWithHotels, the only company in the world focused solely on empowering hotels to maximize the performance of their official hotel websites. For more information, log on to www.directwithhotels.com.



About Central Brunswick Apartment-Hotel

Central Brunswick Apartment Hotel is know as the modern hotel for today's business and leisure travelers. The 4-star rated hotel is strategically located in Brisbane, Australia's Central Business District. Guest can choose from 75 tastefully designed and well-equipped accommodation choices which include hotel rooms, one-bedroom apartments and 2-level loft apartments.



For more information about Central Brunswick Apartment-Hotel, visit http://www.centralbrunswickhotel.com.au/.



