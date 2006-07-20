1WebImage, Inc. Wins a Prestigious Award for Web Design

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2006 --1WebImage.com has been added to coolhomepages.com as an example of remarkable web site design not in just one, but in several categories:



Very Clean

Layouts

Flash

Corporate

Color Schemes

Best of the Best



1WebImage.com has also received a high mark of approval from the gallery's editors with the following comments:



"Once again, someone delivers a CLEAN, attractive, slick, crisp, professional and feel-good design. Yay. Love this . Wish there was more clean and attractive work like this out there.. lately I'm seeing a movement toward this look. Nice! "



1WebImage, Inc. is a Graphic Design and Application Development company that provides Visual communications and custom software development services. Conveniently located on Fort Lee, NJ we serve clients in New York, New Jersey, as well as throughout the United States and the world.

