Kim DeBroux Stands Up For Increased Home Buyer Education

Kim DeBroux announced today a large investment in increased education for home buyers byjoining the National Asociation of Responsible Loan Officers.



By joining NARLO, Kim DeBroux has agreed to adhere to the strictest Code of Professional Conduct in the mortgage financing industry. In addition, the association has a complete consumer mediation service available to any consumer who seeks financing from an NARLO member. This ensures consumers always have a somewhere to turn for independent information about their home financing; NARLO’s goal is to ensure consumer protection.



“As a responsible mortgage broker, I am proud to stand with others around the country to provide increased consumer protection and education.” Said Kim, “A family home is typically their largest investment, responsible loan officers provide the critical information they need to make informed financing decisions.”



Prior to her opening Western Pacific Home Loans, Kim DeBroux held management positions with Ocean West Funding, and Househunters Real Estate Trading Co. Kim Kasell DeBroux has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and is very involved in giving back to the community through her work with local Rotary clubs, local charities and volunteer work.



Kim has been helping families finance their homes over the last seven years throughout the Orange County area. Western Pacific Home Loans currently specializes in providing mortgage solutions to families who have had credit challenges.



Kim DeBroux is available for interviews by phone and can be reached at 714-914-1078.



Recent headlines indicate that many home buyers do not understand the scope of their home financing or worse, are not treated fairly by their mortgage lender. The National Association of Responsible Loan Officers was created to educate consumers about their home financing options and ensure they understand the financing options available to them. By participating as members of NARLO, loan officers are financing the most aggressive public education effort in the mortgage financing industry.



A complete member directory is available at www.NARLO.com/directory



