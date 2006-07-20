Client Relations Specialist Joins the Kavinoky Law Firm

Woodland Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2006 --California criminal defense firm, The Kavinoky Law Firm, recently added a client relations specialist to the staff. John McGoldrick, J.D. recently joined The Kavinoky Law Firm to guide clients through the first stages of a criminal charge.



McGoldrick’s experience spans across a variety of legal practices and marketing specialties. He was a paralegal and a summer associate at various civil law firms in Los Angeles. In addition, he worked as a marketing manager for several different companies in Southern California.



“John has experience in the law and he has an understanding of the clients,” said Darren Kavinoky, founding partner of The Kavinoky Law Firm. “He can speak with clients and give them the help and the information they need to get through the difficult time following their arrests.”



McGoldrick received his Juris Doctor degree from Pepperdine University School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Colorado.



For more information, contact Angie Rupert at (818) 346-4646 or angie@nocuffs.com.

Prepared by Angie Rupert.



