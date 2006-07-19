BMC Capital Provides $7M Loan for Office Plaza in Oklahoma City

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2006 --

BMC Capital announced on Wednesday July 19, 2006, that it originated a $7 million loan for the purchase of the Lincoln Plaza Office Park, a multi-tenant office property sitting on 12.18 acres and located at 4545 N. Lincoln Boulevard in Oklahoma City, Okla. The state’s government leases the largest amount of the office’s approximately 251,149 rentable sq. ft.



“The first three years of the loan are interest only, which represents a significant benefit for the borrower,” says James Conley, Vice President of BMC Capital’s Wilmington office. “The renewed vitality of the Oklahoma City market allowed us to offer very competitive terms on this transaction.” Conley secured a 10-year fixed rate mortgage with a rate of 6.07% with a 30-year amortization for a California borrower. Bruce Marshall from Sperry Van Ness represented both the borrower and seller in this transaction.



BMC Capital is a leading lender in Oklahoma and anticipates originating more than 50 transactions in the state this year.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



