Are Mp3 Players putting you and Everyone around You in Danger when you’re Behind the Wheel?

Toronto, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2006 --The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) recently issued a call to all provincial governments to legislate a restriction on the use of electronic devices by novice drivers. This includes the use of Mp3 players, cellphones and other portable devices while behind the wheel.



While there is no conclusive evidence that devices, such as iPods, are dangerous, according to a study released in April 2006 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, driving distractions are responsible for as many as 8 out of every 10 accidents.



The primary objective of graduated driver licensing is to reduce accident rates by ensuring new drivers gain experience under lower risk conditions. CAA argues that by also restricting the use of electronic devices new drivers will be safer and better able to truly focus on their driving.



Overall, driving distracted is cause for concern on many levels. There’s the safety of you, your passengers and others on the road, as well as the resulting impact to your insurance rate if there is an accident. Quotes obtained through http://www.kanetix.ca/auto-insurance show that just one at-fault accident could have you paying anywhere from 20% to 100% more than your current insurance rate.



When you consider all that is being jeopardized, is finding that song on your iPod or taking that call while driving really worth it?



