Deacom Addresses Process Manufacturing Challenges in Better Process Podcast

According to Deakins, today's top manufacturing issues include the efficient coordination of activities, such as pricing changes, and the growing need for process manufacturers to provide exceptional customer value. He explains that manufacturers can control these challenges by streamlining and simplifying their operations through the use of comprehensive tools and procedures.



Completely integrated business software systems, for example, are utilized “so all the information is available in a single spot,” says Deakins. “It really helps them to organize, plan for change, and to be much faster to the market for new products, new technologies, as well as just normal price increases.”



