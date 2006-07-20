BMC Capital Provides $370,000 Loan for Apartment Complex in Houston

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Wednesday July 19, 2006, that it originated a $370,000 loan for the purchase of the Switzer Apartments, an 18-unit property located at 1726 Switzer Street in Houston, Texas.



“The deal demonstrates BMC Capital's ability to fund a variety of properties types and loan sizes," says Keith Van Arsdale, BMC Capital’s Director of Southwest Operations. ”We worked with the buyer’s needs to offer excellent terms.” BMC arranged for a fixed rate loan in the 7% range with a 30-year amortization. Jim Sebastian with the Houston office of Hendricks & Partners represented the buyer and seller.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



