BMC Capital Provides $5.46M Loan for Holiday Inn Express in Nacogdoches, TX

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Wednesday July 19, 2006, that it originated a $5.46 million loan for the purchase of the Holiday Inn Express, a 91-room business traveler hotel. The property is located at located at 3807 South Street in Nacogdoches, Texas, a city at the crossroad of numerous major highways and near the Louisiana border.



“Class A hotel properties on major interstate commuter routes are in high demand by business travelers,” says Leah Alberti, BMC Capital’s Phoenix-based vice president. “We provided the borrower with competitively priced financing at a generous 85% loan to value”. The Houston based borrower received a fixed rate loan with a 25-year amortization.



BMC Capital is the leading lender in this sector in the Texas market and anticipates originating at least 50 similar transactions in the region this year.



