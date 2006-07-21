Nonprofits Can Access No-Risk, Exciting Travel Packages For Sale at Benefit Auctions and Events

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2006 --Auctionpay, a leader in auction software and fundraising solutions for the nation’s nonprofit community, announced today an additional way to help its nonprofit clients’ fundraising with a new product called Auction Booster. Auction Booster is part of Auctionpay’s complete suite of auction software and fundraising solutions, which include event management software and a suite of online fundraising products.



Auction Booster provides travel packages consisting of airfare, hotels and resort activities for sale at benefit auctions and events. These items are offered by the nonprofit via live or silent auction and, if sold, the nonprofit earns the proceeds – the price less the item cost. If the item is not sold, there is no cost to the nonprofit, thus no risk.



"We offered several Auction Booster packages at our annual event in April, and we were thrilled at how seamless the process was - it was truly a no-brainer," said Dana Gapusan, Auction Chair of an event to benefit The Phoenix Women's Board of the Steele Children's Research Center. "Not only did we not have to go and procure these wonderful travel packages ahead of time, we didn’t have to pay if they didn’t sell. Fortunately the packages were very popular and we were very pleased to have made a nice portion of our auction profits on these items. What a great idea, since we already work with Auctionpay as our payment processing system. It really made our lives easier."



"We have made Auction Booster packages available on a limited trial basis for several months and it has proven to be very effective for our clients," stated Steve Sterba, President of Auctionpay. "Helping our clients offer attractive packages that they don’t have to go organize themselves has been a great success. Our nonprofit clients report that the added bonus is that many donors purchased travel items with their vacation budgets, meaning that these purchases did not take away from monies they had already intended to spend at charity fundraising events."



Auctionpay works exclusively with schools and nonprofits of all sizes to improve their fundraising events. More than 3,800 organizations, both large and small, from local schools to regional nonprofits and national organizations rely on Auctionpay to help their charity fundraising events succeed. Auctionpay is headquartered in Portland, Ore. with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New England and Seattle. For more information, visit www.auctionpay.com.