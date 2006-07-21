Prominent Music Video Producer Sells Company to Pursue New Venture

Malibu, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2006 --Tena Fanning, co-owner and Vice-president of FM Rocks-- a renowned music video and commercial production company, announced today that she has sold her share of the company. After 15 years of hard work, the time had come to move on to new endeavors.



The sale took place in March 2006, but the details were not released to the public until now due to professional motives. Although Fanning was sad to part ways with the company she built into noteworthy prominence, she feels that her decision came at the perfect time.



Tena Fanning’s newest venture is a new and innovative children’s publishing company named Playdate Kids Publishing. The publishing company is located in Malibu, California. She hopes to dedicate herself to the new business full-time, and do everything in her power to ensure its success.



"I am sad to leave FM Rocks, but I am more than excited to pursue my dream of publishing children’s literature," says Tena Fanning, President of Playdate Kids Publishing. "I intend to reach out to children all over the world in hopes of helping each one of them realize the value of literature and the importance of reading."



For additional information on Playdate Kids Publishing, please contact Tena Fanning at (310) 456-6400 or tmfanning@fmrocks.com. Please also visit the website at: www.theplaydatekids.com.









