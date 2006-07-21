Marketing and PR Company Volunteers to Partner with Children’s Charity

Westlake Village, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2006 --Mona Loring, owner of M. Loring Communications-- a client-oriented marketing and PR company, announced today that she has partnered with A Child’s Desire. A Child’s Desire is a non-profit charity that provides grants for families seeking to adopt hard-to-place children, children with special needs and children over the age of eight.



The agreement took place on July 16, 2006. M. Loring Communications is dedicated to assisting this organization with services ranging from PR, marketing, copywriting and business consultations. Mona Loring will dedicate a few hours a week on an ongoing basis to help the founder of A Child’s Desire, Tanya Sturman, with nationwide publicity and advertising.



Currently, the charity is looking for a business to donate a one-time, $399 contribution as a set-up fee for A Child’s Desire to partner with YTB travel. It could be a very beneficial relationship for the business as it can gain extensive online exposure between their logo and link prominently placed on the new travel site. The donation would also be tax-deductible.



"I am glad to have Mona’s help in any way that I can," says Tanya Sturman, Founder of A Child’s Desire. "It is always wonderful to get new volunteers and M. Loring Communications should prove to be a wonderful addition to our team."



For additional information on Child’s Desire, please contact Tanta Sturman at 318-354-1229 or grants@achildsdesire.org. Please also visit the website at: www.achildsdesire.org.











