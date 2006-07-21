BFO’s PDF Viewer chosen by ConverSpeech for efficient data mining

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2006 --Big Faceless Organization (BFO), provider of high quality Java software components, has established an exciting partnership with ConverSpeech, provider of text data mining software to life science institutions.



ConverSpeech have a long standing affiliation with the Human Genome Institute of the National Institute of Health (NIH), where they have helped implement a system that analyzes full-text articles saving academics and curators time finding critical information within NIH’s MEDLINE database and other electronic publication sources.



ConverSpeech required software that could translate a PDF file into text for analysis and annotation and generate PDF files from the annotated text. With the deployment of BFO’s PDF Library Viewer curators are now able to quickly and easily pinpoint where in an article there is likely evidence for a new scientific claim about a gene's function.



Colleen E. Crangle, founder of ConverSpeech declared “Big Faceless software allows us to bring efficiency and accuracy to an important scientific activity.” “Without rendering the results of our analysis within the PDF version of the scientific article, database curators would be forced to read an article and then consult a separate display or printout of sentences extracted, without context, from the article.”



To read the case study on this project visit us at http://big.faceless.org/casestudies/index.jsp.



About BFO

BFO is a global provider of Java based reporting solutions for the international B2B market. Products include the Big Faceless Report Generator, Graph and PDF Library. The client portfolio includes Boeing, Lehman Brothers, Harvard University, HSBC, Fannie Mae, Roche, Toyota and US Department of Energy.